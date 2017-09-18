UP Jal Nigam spends 300 cr illegitimately, chairman & managing director involved

Six months tenure of the Yogi government has just completed and in these months Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aadityanath has managed to get through with the clear image but his ministers and the officials of some department are making all efforts to taint the image of the government, the latest issue is of Jal Nigam that has come into sight for usage of 300 crore government fund.

In a revelation by the source, department of Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna is responsible for utilizing 300 crore rupees of the government fund without the permission. The fund was supposed to be deposited in the banks and the interest that comes out from the amount is refunded in the account of the central government from where the fund has been cleared at the initial stage.

Chairman of Jal Nigam G Patnayak and MD Rajesh Mittal are the whole sole people who have carried out this unlawful task that should not have been done as per the rules. They used money for the department for the clearance of the salaries of the employees that was not given to them for last few months and for other inter departmental necessities.

As per the information by the sources, during the Akhilesh regime, then minister of this department Azam Khan had dire relations with the then managing director and so the development work of this department was kept on hold for quite some time.

When Pardaphash tried to contact MD of Jal Nigam Rajesh Mittal, his PS picked the phone and said that he has been into meetings since he returned from abroad and when we tried to contact Chairman G Patnaik then it was informed that he is on leave.

Now the question is if the government is aware of the fact that these kind of fund utilizations are been carried out in departments or they have not been making efforts to get hold of such incidents.