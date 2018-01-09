UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari suffers heart attack, rushed to hospital

Lucknow: UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari today suffered heart attack and was immediately rushed to hospital from Banda jail.

It has come to light Ansari’s wife had gone to the Banda district jail to meet him when the latter’s condition deteriorated following a heart attack. The two were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is said to be in a critical condition.