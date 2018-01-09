UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari suffers heart attack, rushed to hospital

Lucknow: UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari today suffered heart attack and was immediately rushed to hospital from Banda jail.
Uttar Pradesh lawmaker and gangster Mukhtar Ansari was lodged in a jail in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh where he suffered a massive heart attack.
Read:- Chilling cold kills more than 70 in UP
It has come to light Ansari’s wife had gone to the Banda district jail to meet him when the latter’s condition deteriorated following a heart attack. The two were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is said to be in a critical condition.