UP Police In ‘Attack’ Mode To Tackle ‘Blue Whale Challenge’

LUCKNOW: Pretty much knowing the impact of the ‘Blue Whale Challenge’, the UP Police has issued guidelines to police chiefs of all districts with regard to banning the internet-based game that has been associated to plenty of children deaths worldwide.

Not happy with the reports of the dangerous impact of the game, Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh asked them to make an all out attempts when it comes to contact school authorities and making sure that children are prevented from playing the game.

Sulkhan Singh also called for legal action against administrators of the lethal game, which came from Russia before making its presence felt all around the globe.

The Union Information Technology ministry, while having analyze everything pertaining to the game are taking serious cognisance of the suicides cases, has already given social media platforms like Facebook, Google and Instagram to get rid of the links of the controversial game from their sites, a statement from the DGP’s office said.

“Instructions have also been issued to report any instance of the game being broadcast to law enforcement agencies. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also directed for taking appropriate action in this regard,” it said.

On the other side of the coin, the ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ administrators use social media to misguide the children, who eventually harm themselves physically, DGP Singh said.

“This is indeed very worrying. The district police should make the people aware about the prevailing evil. Efforts should also be made to contact school principals to ban students from playing the game. Parents have been advised to consult a counsellor and initiate legal action against the administrator of the game,” he added.

Talking about the ‘Blue Whale Challenge’, it is a controversial internet game in which a series of tasks, mostly brutal, are given to players for a period of 50 days by the administrators with a final challenge requiring them to commit suicide.

The player is asked to share images once they are done with completing the different levels of the game.