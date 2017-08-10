UP Police to focus on senior citizens

Lucknow: Not happy with increasing crime against senior citizens, UP police have directed the station house officers (SHOs) to come up with a senior citizens list residing in the respective police station areas.

Pardaphash has learned that a senior citizens register will be maintained in the police stations with details such as name, residential address, mobile number, name of domestic help and visitors.

What’s more, policemen will visit senior citizens or contact them on mobile phones to get an inside of their grievances which will be redressed in a very quick manner.

From May 1 to July 31, 21 cases of crime against senior citizens were registered in various districts.

In terms of figures, police have lodged FIRs against 53 accused and 28 of them have been arrested.

Indications are that police personnel will download the UP-100 app on the smartphones of senior citizens so that in emergency they can contact police officials immediately.