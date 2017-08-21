UP to have its own disaster response force

Allahabad: With Eastern UP facing floods as usual, Yogi Adityanath government has taken initiative on his own by coming up with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), pretty much similar on the lines of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

In the first stage of this exercise, the government has decided to come up with three companies of SDRF with its own dedicated headquarters to deal with emergencies in the state.

On an expected note, it has created 535 posts to be filled with the help of deputation from different state government departments.

At the time of a presentation of state’s finance department in April, CM had emphasized on the significance to train men to promptly undertake relief and rescue operations in times of emergency.

“In a follow-up of this, the government has finally begun the task of raising its own SDRF and whose personnel will not only receive training in line with NDRF but also get latest equipment and audio-video devices used by the central relief forces,” pointed out a senior state home department official.

A missive regarding government’s decision and asking for right kind of procedure to be taken in this regard has been sent to UP DGP in addition to the additional director general of UP Police headquarters, Allahabad by secretary (home) Bhagwan Swaroop on August 17, he added.

The order makes to begin with posts such as medical officers, pharmacists, and hospital assistants would be filled from the medical and health department. On the other hand, those of structural engineers, technicians and electricians is going to be filled up from the PWD and electricity departments.

The 535 posts sanctioned consists of one post of commandant, two deputy commandants, four assistant commandants, 01 camp commander, 09 team commanders/Inspectors, 31 sub inspectors, 53head constables, 261 constables, 45 constable drivers, besides 54 posts of assistant staff like 12 cooks, 04 barbers, 6 washer-men and 8 sweepers.

With regard to 8 posts of structural engineers, 09 posts each of technicians and electricians, 05 medical officers, 20 pharmacists and three hospital assistants have also been sanctioned for the proposed three companies of SDRF.