UP: Two dead, 22 injured after bus falls off Yamuna Expressway

Uttar Pradesh: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Yamuna Expressway near Pari Chowk killed two people and 22 others got injured after a bus falls off from Yamuna Expressway.

Police said Sagar Sharma (25), from Auraiya, and Ramkishan (50), from Etawah, were killed instantly.

The injured were taken to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The UP Roadways bus from Auraiya depot was headed for Anand Vihar. According to preliminary probe, police suspect the driver might have dozed off for a while.

The bus hit the divider and fell into the underpass cabin just ahead of Jaypee Sportscity in Greater Noida.

Prahlad Yadav, officiating SHO of Dankaur police station, said the driver had suffered severe head injuries and is on ventilator support in ICU.

An NSG commando, Yogender Singh (27) hailing from Jalaun, who was one of the passengers, recalled that the incident happened just before 5am.

While explaining the incident to the media, Singh went on to say: “Most of the passengers were asleep, but I was awake. Almost all of them were jolted awake when they felt a lot of jerks when the bus ran over the divider. By the time I shouted to alert the driver, who had probably dozed off, the bus had already fallen off into the underpass cabin on the right side of the road.”