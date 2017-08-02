UP Universities cannot hike fees arbitrarily

Lucknow: It’s official, state universities cannot increase fees arbitrarily. For that, they have to issue an ordinance proposing fee hike with the approval of state government also necessary.

Within a matter of one month, the government will accept or reject the increased fee structure.

If the government is not able to take any decision within 30 days, the hike proposed by the university would be applicable.

The committee formed by governor Ram Naik in order to improve the universities functioning submitted its report few days back, making plenty of recommendations after analyzing the UP State Universities Act, 1973.

Not so long ago, Lucknow University students had staged a huge protest regarding hike in hostel fees. The agitation continued for three days and at last university administration have to lose out.

The committee is also of the view that the vice-chancellor of state universities in UP could be given a tenure extension on the basis of performance.

However, the committee withheld the decision to increase retirement age of university and degree college teachers from 62 to 65 years till its next meeting that starts from August 19.