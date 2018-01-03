UPPSC appointments row: CBI inquiry not feasible, Yogi govt on backfoot!

ALLAHABAD: The chairman and members of UP Public Service Commission have taken the path to move to high court so as to challenge a Central government notification directing a CBI inquiry into the appointments made by the commission between 2012 and 2017. The high court had a day before fixed January 9 as the date for hearing of the petition.

Previously, on the recommendations of the ruling BJP government, the Centre had some time back ordered a CBI probe into all the appointments done between 2012 and 2017 at the time when the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party was ruling in Uttar Pradesh.

The chairman Anirudh Yadav is the man who has challenged the order. He was given the appointment in the Samajwadi Party regime in March 2016 after his predecessor, Anil Yadav was been removed subsequent to the high court declared that his appointment illegal.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar at the time of hearing the petition moved by Yadav and members of commission also asked counsel for the state government to notify the court that on what basis the state government recommended the CBI probe.

Another key aspect in this regard is that it has been supposed in the petition that as UPPSC is a constitutional body, the Central government’s notification for CBI inquiry into its affairs is ‘illegal and without any jurisdiction”. Moreover, there cannot be any inquiry directed against UPPSC under the existing laws. The Central government had passed the order for CBI inquiry into the selections made by UPPSC between April 2012 and March 2017.

At the time of court proceedings that took place yesterday, a first objection was raised on behalf of the state government that the petition filed on behalf of the commission chairman and its members is “not maintainable and liable to be dismissed”. On the other hand, the commission pleaded that it could file a petition before the high court as the order for CBI inquiry has been passed against the selections made by the commission.

Anil Yadav took over as UPPSC chairman from April 2013, a year after SP came to power. And after short span of time his tenure was stained by allegations of irregularities in selection process, leak of question papers, violent agitation of candidates against the commission policies and various other aspects.

There were allegations made that candidates belonging to a particular caste were given undue preference during his tenure. Consequently, his appointment was confirmed ‘illegal’ by the high court and he had to step down from the chairmanship. He had to leave his post in December 2015 and after a period of three months, Aniruddh Yadav was given the charge in March 2016.