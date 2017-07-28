UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2017 declared | Check here

Result of Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2017 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The written preliminary examination was held on June 18 at various test centres across the state. The examination was held for filling up approximately 980 posts.

Note: All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now have to apply online again in a new form (Detailed Application Form) provided to them.

Details of DAF: The DAF (CSM) will be available on the website of the commission from August 17 to August 31 till 6pm.

Further, the Civil Services (Main) examination will be held on Saturday, October 28. The Preliminary exam is also known as Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT).