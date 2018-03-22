Urmila is gorgeous and an incredible dancer, says Abhinay Deo

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Abhinay Deo who will next be coming up with his upcoming directorial venture ‘Blackmail’ said that Bollywood’s veteran actress Urmila Matondkar is undoubtedly gorgeous and an incredible dancer while talking about her song in the movie ‘Blackmail’. The reason why Urmila is a part of the movie as the director of the movie wanted to revive the memory of similar songs from the past. While talking about the song in the movie, Deol went on to say:…

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Abhinay Deo who will next be coming up with his upcoming directorial venture ‘Blackmail’ said that Bollywood’s veteran actress Urmila Matondkar is undoubtedly gorgeous and an incredible dancer while talking about her song in the movie ‘Blackmail’.

The reason why Urmila is a part of the movie as the director of the movie wanted to revive the memory of similar songs from the past.

While talking about the song in the movie, Deol went on to say: “Firstly, Urmila is a massive star, she is not an item girl. We were not looking for an item girl for this song. We wanted a performer, someone who has tremendous value as a star in the audience’s mind. We also wanted someone who has not come in front of the silver screen for a while now.”

He further added: “From all the names we came up with, I personally believe that the biggest and best name is Urmila. She fit the bill perfectly, is gorgeous, and is an incredible dancer – a perfect match for the song and film.”

“With Amitabh Bhattacharya’s wicked lyrics set to Amit Trivedi’s racy composition and Pawni Pandey’s spicy voice, picturised on a huge, magnetic star like Urmila Matondkar, this song is set to burn the airwaves in an already scorching summer,” he added.

Talking about the film “Blackmail”, which features Irrfan Khan in the lead role along with others stars like Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao, will release on April 6.