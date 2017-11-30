US hails Global Entrepreneurship Summit, talk of wonderful relationship with India

Washington DC: The United States today went on to hail Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) that is been is being held in India’s Hyderabad and stated that its tremendous success is indicative of the strong bilateral relationship between the two great nations.

Calling the GES Summit a “tremendous success”, the Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Heather Nauert, said, “I am so proud that the US and India held the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad… I think it’s a tremendous success when we bring in 1500 entrepreneurs from around the world.”

Hailing the Indo-US ties, Nauert said, ”We have a wonderful relationship with PM Modi and India. A part of our constant conversations is to do more to help with North Korea. It is a global problem and a threat. Hope that India will do more and we’ll continue to have those conversations with government.’