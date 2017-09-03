US Open: Nadal thrashes Mayer, advances to next round

World number one Rafael Nadal after seeing first set loss through the hands of Argentine Leonardo Mayer went on to win the match 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the US Open 3rd Round of the US open at Flushing Meadows.

Despite Nadal losing the first set and squandering 14 break points during the match, the Spaniard eventually wore the Argentine down to secure the victory on Saturday, reports Efe.

This was Nadal’s fourth win against Mayer and their first matchup since the Spaniard won in straight sets at the 2014 French Open.

The 31-year-old Nadal’s performances at Flushing Meadows so far this year have left plenty of room for improvement despite his three victories which take him into the Round of 16, where he will face Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Nadal has won the US Open on two occasions (2010 and 2013) and is widely expected to add to his tally this week, with Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic sidelined by injury and Roger Federer needing five sets to win his two opening games at the tournament.