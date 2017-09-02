US Open: Paes-Raja advance, Sania and Bopanna taste defeat

India is still expecting some good moments at the US Open as Leander Paes and his new partner Purav Raja advanced to the second round of men’s doubles on the other hand Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza lost their respective events at Flushing Meadows.

The duo of Veteran Paes and Newbie Raja thrashed Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki 6-1, 6-3 to move ahead into the second round. Paes and Raja next face the Russian combo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

Meanwhile, the 10th seeded combine of Bopanna and Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas, squandered a one-set advantage to go down to the former Australian Open winners Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 47 minutes in the men’s doubles second round match.

Sania and her mixed doubles partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia lost to the Latvian-French pair of Jelena Ostapenko and Fabrice Martin 7-5, 3-6, 6-10.

Both are however, still in the tournament — Bopanna will play the first of his mixed doubles match with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Sania and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai will look to advance to the second round of women’s doubles.

Another Indian in the fray, Divij Sharan and his German partner Andre Begemann lost 4-6, 4-6 to Spaniards Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez in the men’s doubles event.