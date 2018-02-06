US: Two dead, four injured in Colorado shooting

US: According to the information given by the media, in an incident that killed a police officer, a motor theft suspect and four others got injured that included two other sheriff’s deputies, a policeman and a civilian in the US state of Colorado.

As per the reports, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon when a police team were investigating a reported motor vehicle theft in Colorado Springs, south of Denver city.

According to Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey, as the officers approached the suspect, “a struggle ensued and shots were fired”.

As a result of the encounter, the suspect and the deputy from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, who was identified as Micah Flick, were killed.

Two other sheriff’s deputies, a policeman and a civilian were also injured in the incident.