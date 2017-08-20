Utkal Express train accident occur because of unofficial track maintenance

NEW DELHI: Driver of Utkal Express was not aware of track maintenance being done at the spot where the mishap occurred.

According to the railway sources, the accident happened because of the failure and negligence of railways staff.

While the railways is analyzing everything that one can dream of for the derailment, a top railways source is of the opinion that mishap occur because of “maintenance failure”.

Furthermore, indications are that railways staff was engaged in “unofficial” maintenance of the track at the time of accident, which means they did not put any speed restrictions with the help of red flag.

The Utkal Express was running at a speed of 106 kmph while the speed limit at the time of track maintenance must be around 10-15kmph.

“The mishap happened on B category route. Even the Indore-Patna Express derailment which killed more than 150 people in Nov 2016 took place near Pukhrayan on Kanpur-Jhansi section which falls in B category,” an official said.