Utkal Express train derails in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzzafarnagar: In a bad news, at least 10 people were killed and number of others others feared dead after six coaches of a Haridwar-bound train derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district around 6 pm today.

Officials are yet to analyze the extent of casualties in the derailment of Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express near Khataulli station.

According to witnesses, at least 20 bodies were taken out after cutting iron rods of the train’s windows.

Rescue work is ongoing, with teams of the National Disaster Response Force also in the fray.

The railways issued helpline numbers for victims and families to seek help.