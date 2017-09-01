Uttar Pradesh is going to be a tourist hub: Yogi Adityanath

Ghaziabad: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who was in Ghaziabad yesterday to inaugurate a space for Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan, promised to turn Uttar Pradesh into a most sought after tourist hub.

Inaugurating a space for Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in order to facilitate a straightforward journey for the pilgrims the CM said, “I understand many people were disappointed for not being able to get a space for bhawan, which was deemed a property dispute at another location. This new bhawan will provide shelter to 200 people and will provide basic facilities to all pilgrims. This bhawan will become a destination for history, eco-tourism and religious tourism.”

In terms of statistics, the budget for the bhawan is Rs 90 crore and is likely to be completed in next two years.

The emphasis of Yogi Adityanath was on developing Uttar Pradesh into a major tourist destination.

Yogi said, “The aim is to make the state into a landmark religious-tourist destination where each place of worship will also become a place of learning and knowledge. By 2022, based on PM Modi vision, we shall be able to bring significant changes in the country and especially the state.”

As is the case with any speech of Yogi Adityanath, he strike a promising note for welfare of people, the CM added, “These tourist destinations must also become arenas for social change where we can work against casteism, discrimination and corruption. We must use these landmarks for social change and development.”

Yogi travelled to Ghaziabad through a chopper and stayed at the venue for one hour. At the time of his speech, he mentioned the sanction of Rs 12 crore for development of Khoda Nigam.

CM Yogi Adityanath also referred to plight of farmers during his speech.

He said, “Apart from making UP a tourist destination and a clean state, our focus also remains on helping the farmers. On 8 and 11 September, loan waiver certificates will be distributed amongst the farmers in the state. The sugarcane farmers have already been given 93 percent of their promised amount and remaining payment will be cleared soon. Farmers of western Uttar Pradesh toil hard in their fields and this government will now work for the welfare of farmers and development of this region.”