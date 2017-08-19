Uttar Pradesh Villagers not happy with Yogi, Protest In Neck-Deep Water

Lucknow: Not happy with Yogi Adityanath for not coming to their flood-hit village, dozens of irate villagers in Hatwa have begun a ‘jal satyagraha’.

Officials are not feeling at ease with regard to convincing them to withdraw the unconventional protest, in the meantime assuring them that immediate relief operations would begin very soon.

The villagers, however, are in no mood to relent saying they would again enter the deep water of the Ghaghra if they do not get relief material within 24 hours.

It is worthwhile mentioning that Yogi Adityanath’s scheduled visit to the village on Wednesday was cancelled.

Hatwa village and its nearby localities are worse hit as Ghaghra river continues to be in spate.

Lots of parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh including Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich and Balrampur have been ravaged by excessive rains.