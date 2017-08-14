Uttarakhand floods: Four killed, ten missing

DEHRADUN: According to the information given by the police, four persons were killed while 10 others, including six soldiers, went missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

The disaster occurred near Malpa, washing away 14 persons. Four bodies have been recovered but the six soldiers and four others remained untraced.

“One JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) and five others have gone missing. Two vehicles are also missing,” a military official said. The incident took place near a Shiva temple at Malpa.

The Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage has been halted for now. Sashastra Seema Bal personnel have been rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations. Authorities in Nepal have been asked to help in the search operations.

The six soldiers were washed away near the Mangti canal along with some tents and mules. Heavy rains have been lashing the hill state for some time now, causing landslides, flattening houses and damaging bridges.