Varun-Taapsee wrap up shooting for ‘Judwaa 2’

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu who will next be seen in their forthcoming movie ‘Judwaa 2’have finished shooting for the last schedule of the movie in Mauritius.

Varun took to share a picture of himself along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu and captioned it as, “It’s a wrap on the last schedule of ‘Judwaa 2’. The entire gang is here…Love Mauritius. The original was also shot in Mauritius so we had come back.”

While Taapsee also took to share a photo on her Twitter account and captioned it as, “And it’s a wrap on project number 22 — ‘Judwaa 2’. Such a perfect schedule to end it with. See you in theatres on September 29 2017.”

Talking about the film, ‘Judwaa 2’ is a sequel of Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor starrer ‘Judwaa’, in which Varun Dhawan will be seen in double role.

The film is directed by David Dhawan and is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, 2017.