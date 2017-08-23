Vegetarian diet may lower your cholesterol!

As per the information given through a report, it is found that taking a vegetarian diet that include eating meat less than once a month may lower your cholesterol.

They discovered “vegetarians had 29.2 milligrams less of total cholesterol per decilitre (one tenth of a litre) than meat-eaters”, reported the media. People who consumed meat, but followed a plant-based diet could lower their cholesterol by 12.5 milligrams per decilitre.

Why? Because people who follow a vegetarian diet usually ate more fruits nuts and greens which help lower their saturated fat intake. This means they are consuming foods that contain soluble fibre, soy protein, and plant sterols that help lower cholesterol.

Those particularly concerned with their heart health should begin consuming more greens. “Those [individuals] who have followed vegetarian dietary patterns for longer periods may have healthier body compositions as well as better adherence to a vegetarian diet, both of which may have an effect on blood lipids,” researchers are quoted as saying by media.

Susan Levin is the director of nutrition education at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in Washington, D.C and co-author of the new research. Levin urges people to start taking care of their health and nutrition as soon as possible. “The first place to start is by building meals around nutrient-packed, plant-based foods, which fit into nearly every cultural template, taste preference, and budget,” Levin told media.