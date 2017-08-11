Venkaiah Naidu sworn in as 13th Vice-President of India

M Venkaiah Naidu today sworn in as the 13th Vice-President of India subsequent to his impressive victory in the Vice-presidential elections.

He succeeds Hamid Ansari who held office for a decade. Naidu was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Naidu will be holding the second highest constitutional office in the country as Vice-President of India.

Earlier, Venkaiah Naidu met former president of India Pranab Mukherjee and went on to the micro blogging site Twitter stated: “Met Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji at his residence. I thank him for his warm best wishes for the future.”