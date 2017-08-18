Veteran actor Dharmendra joins Twitter

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra has joined the micro blogging website Twitter and his his son Sunny Deol took to the blogging platform and welcomed him.

Dharmendra, yesterday made his debut on Twitter, with two photographs of himself from the sets of his upcoming film “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se”.

“Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you… So, here is me from the sets of ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’… New Beginnings, shoot mode, Hyderabad,” he tweeted.

The “Sholay” actor has 3,273 followers, among them sons Sunny and Bobby and grandson Karan Deol, who is soon going to make his debut in Bollywood with “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”.

Sunny on Thursday tweeted that he and his brother Bobby “succeeded” in getting their father on the micro-blogging website.

“Me and Bob eventually succeeded in getting dad here… Welcome Dad,” Sunny tweeted.

Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you … so here is me from the sets of YPD Phir se… #newbeginnings #shootmode #hyderabad pic.twitter.com/nWGP1dJW0w — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 17, 2017