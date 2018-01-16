VHP leader Pravin Togadia found in unconscious state

According to the information given by the police, VHP leader Dr Pravin Togadia was “found” from Kotarpur in Ahmedabad by an unidentified caller in an unconscious state with low blood sugar and was admitted to Chandramani Hospital in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad.

Earlier, he has gone “missing” and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ahmedabad J.K. Bhatt denied that the VHP leader has not been arrested either by Gujarat or Rajasthan police and Ahmedabad police have formed four teams to locate his whereabouts.

Mr Bhatt said that Dr Togadia enjoys Z plus security cover but on Monday; he did not take any security guard with him while leaving from the VHP office in an auto along with a bearded man.

“Rajasthan police team came to Ahmedabad after an arrest warrant was issued against VHP leader. Our police extended help Rajasthan cops to visit Dr Togadia’s residence and also VHP office but we could not find him in either location,” Mr Bhatt said.