Video of India China troops kicking and punching each other in Ladakh

New Delhi: 15th August video of skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops has surfaced, highlighting the incident was a significant showdown, involving stone throwing and fisticuffs.

“They started it all; our chaps only responded,” pointed out Lieutenant-General (Retd) Prakash Khatoch.

Shot from a smartphone, video is all about an ugly brawl and the frayed nerves between the two countries.

The video starts with around ten soldiers from both India and China jostling, and then it soon breaks down into kicking, punching and stone-throwing.