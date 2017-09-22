Vijay and Prabhudheva all set to reunite

Chennai: Filmmaker Vijay and actor-director Prabhudheva will create the magic again on the big screen after working together in last year’s Tamil horror-comedy “Devi”. Their upcoming project has not been entitled till now.

Talking to media source stated: “It’s true they’re joining hands again for a new project. Vijay sir is wrapping up ‘Karu’ and as soon as he is relieved of the project, he will start the pre-production for this film. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.”

The genre of the film, to be bankrolled by Trident Arts, is yet unknown. Since his comeback to Tamil filmdom with “Devi”, Prabhudheva is on signing spree.

He’s currently working on two Tamil projects which are “Yung Mung Sung” and “Gulebakavali”. In “Yung Mung Sung”, he plays a Kung Fu master. Prabhudheva might direct a Hindi film before he commences work on this film.