Vijender Singh great gesture for peace in Indo-China border

MUMBAI: In what can be termed as a tremendous gesture, Vijender Singh has offered to return his title to Chinese Zulpikar Maimaitali in lieu of peace at the Indo-China border.

Straight after winning the bout, a double champion in pro boxing, urged both countries to maintain peace at the border.

Vijender’s remark came in the backdrop of the tussle between India and China.

Vijender won the exciting 10-round bout by one of the closest unanimous decisions 96-93, 95-94, 95-94 to maintain his unbeaten record when it comes to the professional boxing.

The Beijing Games bronze medalist told mediapersons he did not expect the fight to be so close.

During the fight, the Chinese boxer hit Vijender below the belt and the Indian said that he was disturbed by it.

Vijender also disclosed that he is confident enough to challenge for the world championship soon.