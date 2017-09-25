Violence hit Varanasi still tensed

VARANASI: Even after hours of the tension in the BHU campus, city saw protests and slight scuffle and tension prevailed over the issue of eve-teasing that was raised by the students of the BHU.

Apart from the minor scuffles between police and a group of students trying to take out a peace march, no other untoward incident took place on the campus. The university administration has advanced the puja holidays from September 28 to 25. The campus will now be opened on October 3.

On Saturday night, protests against the alleged sexual harassment of a student took a violent turn on the campus when seven students, including girls, and two journalists were injured in lathicharge. Police were able to bring the situation under control only by 3 am on Sunday.

The protesting students were trying to enter the vicechancellor’s house on Saturday night when they were caned. In retaliation, students reportedly hurled petrol bombs and resorted to brick-batting in which some policemen were injured

Violence erupted at BHU hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left his Lok Sabha constituency after a two-day visit. Taking cognizance of the violence, CM Aditya Nath Yogi has sought a report from divisional commissioner Nitin Gokarn.