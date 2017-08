New Delhi : A picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, sharing a kiss has gone viral.

The picture is two years old and was a part of Vogue photoshoot. Though the quality of picture is not up to the mark, but it is a treat nonetheless for Deepika fans.

One of the fan, uploaded this image with the hashtag #DeepVeer.

‘My entire existence got shook with this’ was the caption with this image.

Both Ranveer and Deepika started their professional journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and ever since, they are believed to be a couple.

However, duo has not accepted it as yet in the public domain.