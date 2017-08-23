Viral video of crying kid shared by Kohli is of ‘this celeb’s’ niece!

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who shared a video in which a minor girl was crying her heart out when beaten up by her mother and she was fearfully made to study but now this has been disclosed that the crying kid whose name is Haya is none other than the niece of Bollywood singers Sharib and Toshi Sabri.

Revealing the truth of the viral video while talking to the media, Toshi went on to say that Virat and Shikhar Dhawan do not have any idea about the child’s nature and also said that this is her nature and that if they leave her to herself she will not be able to study.

He further went on to say: “Hamare bachche ke bare mein humein pata hai naah ki hamara bacha kaisa hai! Uska nature hai waisa… Agle hi pal woh khelne chali jaati hai.”

It seemed that the video was for a Whatsapp group that went viral. The singer said that Haya is stubborn but very dear to them and she was crying just to escape from study. He added that it’s not a big thing as in every house, kids act differently.

Toshi asked people not to judge the love of a mother by watching a 1.5 minute video saying that if child throws tantrums then should people stop teaching them? He added that it is not easy to raise a child.