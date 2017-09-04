Virat Kohli looking for 20-25 probable’s for 2019 World Cup

After delivering brilliant performance against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded one day series, Indian skipper Virst Kohli is all set for short listing for the probables for the World Cup 2017.

“The best thing is transparency. We will address it and tell them that this is a bunch of 20-25 people, who will make the probable-list for the World Cup and everyone has an equal opportunity to be tested at different stages,” Kohli said.

“It’s going to be a challenge among all the bowlers and the spinners that are going to be in the part of the bigger group to make it to the 2019 World Cup. As I said, we don’t want to be predictable in any way and we want to have an X factor if possible with the bowling attack as well,” he added.

“The best thing about this team is they are very sporting and they accept things quickly, and embrace the challenges.

They take it as a challenge rather than getting disappointed and sulking, start working hard on that aspect of their game and make it happen for the team. So I am quite lucky that I have a bunch of players that do not oppose anything that the management and me as captain address to them. It makes my job a lot easier,” explained Kohli.