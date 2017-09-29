Virat Kohli meets women’s cricket stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

India skipper Virat Kohli today met women’s team star performers Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur subsequent to the fourth ODI against Australia.

Harmanpreet and Mandhana were a part of the women’s cricket team that earned praise making it to the final of the World Cup previously this year. Though the Mithali Raj-led team lost the final to hosts England.

Both Mandhana and Kaur gathered praise for their batting abilities in the World Cup. On the other side, Virat Kohli’s men though lost the Bangalore encounter against Australia but sealed the series earlier in Indore after winning the third match in Indore.

Earlier in the day, Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat first. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch responded well and the two compiled a partnership of over 200 runs for the first wicket. Warner went onto score his career’s 14th ODI ton while Finch just missed out on a century by 6 runs.