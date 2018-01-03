Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan did bhangra in Cape Town | Watch Video

Video of Indian players doing bhangra in Cape Town is going viral on social media and Indian skipper Virat Kohli is seen dancing on the tunes along with opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Team Indian landed in South Africa few days ahead of the start of their tour, India and South Africa will be playing their first test match on January 5th. In the meantime, Indian caption Virat Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan are chilling on the streets and pulling off bhangra moves on local music.

In the video shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, Dhawan’s son is also visible in the frame, shaking a leg with his father. Both cricketers looked completely at ease despite reports floating in of Dhawan missing the test due to an injury. The newly married Kohli is more than prepared to take on the South Africans.