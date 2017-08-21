Vishal Bhardwaj renders a beautiful melody for ‘Sniff’!

Mumbai: Diving into an explored genre, Eros International’s Trinity Pictures is all set to release their upcoming movie ‘Sniff’ which is a kids’ adventure film, about an eight-year-old Sikh boy, who acquires a heightened sense of smell and turns a spy.

With an eye for talent, Amole Gupte, better known for Taare Zameen Par and Stanley Ka Dabba, has roped in close friend Vishal Bhardwaj to sing for his highly anticipated film. Both know each other since Machis and have worked together in Kaminey, for which the former played a villain. Aware of Vishal’s musical and vocal skills, Amole insisted him to sing for his film and his friend gladly obliged.

With a high emotional quotient, the song, Aur Kitni Dur has a melancholic tune, rendered in Vishal’s velvet voice. Composed on the lines of Meri Maa sung by Shankar Mahadevan, in Taare Zameen Par, the soulful ballad gives us a glimpse of Mujtaba Aziz’s music direction. The song’s video features, Khushmeet Gill brooding while going through an ordinary school-boy’s routine.

While interacting with the media, Amole, “Vishal is my dearest friend with whom I did Kaminey as an actor. He has been an inspirational person in my life. I got a kick off from Maachis, which he had composed. The whole album was a revelation. He went on to become one of the cutting-edge filmmakers. He has a lovely voice which is under-utilised. I just feel that the wisdom of a music director percolates into his voice — sometimes singers are self-obsessed about having a correct voice, the correct thing and it gets a little over-processed. When I heard Vishal sing, I was just floored and the best way to pay a tribute to a great voice like his is to use it in your film. It makes me believe that the song Aur Kitni Dur is in the range of Tare Zameen Par’s Maa sung by Shankar Mahadevan.”

Written & Directed by Amole Gupte, ‘Sniff’ is produced by Eros International’s Trinity Pictures and will release on the 25th August, 2017.