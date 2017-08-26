Vishal Sikka not joining HP Enterprise

Mumbai: Vishal Sikka quit infosys few days back and looks like now he has denied joining the US IT major Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

“Reports of me joining HPE are false. Someone is trying keenly to put me in a box,” pointed out Sikka.

Sikka statement came at a time after Infosys Founder N.R. Narayana Murthy had written to his advisers that “he (Sikka) was more a CTO (Chief Technology Officer) material than a CEO (Chief Executive Officer) material”.

Saying that the return of Nandan Nilekani as Infosys’ Board Chairman is the way to go, Sikka said the latter was an extraordinary leader and an iconic man.

“I offered to quit as Executive Vice-Chairman because I felt it was in the best interests of all concerned so that Nilekani could have a free hand. It also meant that the succession process would be complete,” he noted.

Accepting Sikka’s resignation as CEO, company appointed him as the Executive Vice-Chairman on the same day (August 18) till the new CEO took over by March 31, 2018 and elevated Chief Operating Officer (COO) U.B. Pravin Rao as the interim CEO and Managing Director (MD).

“I wanted to leave Infosys altogether after resigning as CEO last week, but the Board had insisted I stay on for the sake of continuity,” he pointed out.

A huge proponent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Sikka is quite pleased to spend more time with his family at his Palo Alto home in the Silicon Valley of California.

When asked if he would agree to the company making the investigative probe on the acquisition of the Israeli software firm Panaya Inc public, he said it was up to the Board and he would have gone along with its decision.

It is worthwhile mentioning in this regard that Infosys acquired the US-based automation technology firm Panaya for $200 million in February 2015 to provide large-scale enterprise software management as a service to its global clients.

“Panaya was looked at as an acquisition candidate based on its strategic fit. There was no conflict of interest due to Sikka’s association with its investor Hasso Plattner, who was his boss in his previous job at the German software major SAP AG,” said company official statement back then.