Vishal Sikka Resigns As Infosys CEO

Bengaluru: Vishal Sikka has resigned as Infosys CEO. The board has accepted the resignation of Sikka.

Sikka cited “personal” attacks as pivotal factor for his resignation. “In his notice of resignation to the board, Dr Sikka reiterated his belief in the great potential of Infosys, but cited among his reasons for leaving a continuous stream of distractions and disruptions over the recent months and quarters, increasingly personal and negative as of late, as preventing management’s ability to accelerate the company’s transformation,” said an official Infosys statement.

“The board understands and acknowledges Dr Sikka’s reasons for resignation, and regrets his decision. In particular, the board is profoundly distressed by the unfounded personal attacks on the members of our management team that were made in the anonymous letters and have surfaced in recent months,” pointed out Infosys release.

However, Vishal will remain with Infosys as executive vice-chairman. UB Pravin Rao is going to be the interim CEO.