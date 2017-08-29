Vivek Anand Oberoi’s Vivegam crosses Rs 100 crores worldwide in its opening weekend!

Vivek Anand Oberoi’s debut Tamil film Vivegam has witnessed a thunderous response in its opening week in India and overseas (UK, Australia and France).

Also featuring south superstar Ajith Kumar, the intense action film has grossed over Rs 100 crores worldwide in just three days, breaking the record held by Rajinikanth’s Kabali for being the highest opening day collection at the Chennai box office. The movie was released in over 3000 theatres worldwide and 800 theatres in Tamil Nadu and other states.

The film that marks Vivek’s major entry into the South industry has been touted to be the fastest Tamil film to have reached such a phenomenal number over the weekend. As for the India collections, the film grossed Rs 48 crore in addition to Rs 18 crore in the overseas market. This sums up to Rs 66 crore in the first two days!

Riding high on the success of his latest web series, Inside Edge that once again cemented Vivek’s position as one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, the talented actor is thrilled with the humongous response for his menacing act in Vivegam.

Directed by Siva, Vivegam had Ajith playing the role of a spy who is seen fighting a friend-turned-foe played by Vivek. Those who have seen Vivegam couldn’t stop raving about the dare-devil stunts and action scenes pulled off brilliantly by Ajith and Vivek at the exotic locales of Europe. The fans are equally excited to witness the two stars from different industries locking horns in this intense action film.