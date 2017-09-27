Vivek Oberoi launches a solar power franchise!

Mumbai: After a successful 15-year-old Bollywood career, Vivek Oberoi turns into an entrepreneur. Last seen as a mastermind in Inside Edge, the talented actor recently decided to sink his teeth in a sustainable business.

Always having shown his inclination towards go-green initiatives, Vivek has associated with Waaree, a firm that has been progressive with its policies for harnessing one of the most environment-friendly and untapped source of energy.

Vivek went on to say: “I am very excited. I have always thought of solar power as the need of the future. I’m glad that my passion to integrate solar energy in all our lives has turned into a sustainable business. My partners and I have associated with Waaree, which is one of the most leading companies in this space.”