Vivek Oberoi to support 11,000 km yatra to create awareness against child abuse!

Actor and philanthropist Vivek Anand Oberoi has always been at the forefront of noble causes and has contributed to the society in his own ways.

The versatile actor has been recently invited by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi to flag off 11,000 km yatra creating awareness against child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation and child trafficking.

Young Indians (Yi) has collaborated with Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) to curb the social bane of child sexual abuse and child trafficking as Yi initiative- Masoom by spreading awareness and desensitizing the issue.

KSCF in collaboration with Young Indians has invited Vivek to be the Guest of Honour at the curtain raiser event for their campaign ‘Bharat Yatra’ – a preventive intervention on issues related to children.

Vivek, who runs his NGO DEVI since eight years now has been recognized and lauded by FORBES for ranking among the top 40 philanthropists under the age of 40 and working selflessly for the betterment of girl child, rescuing them from sexual and physical abuse, thereby providing them with free food, education and health care.

Being one of the leading opinion makers and philanthropists, Vivek has been invited to participate for a noble cause, bringing the event organisers one step closer towards building a nation where our children are empowered, a nation where our children are free from the shackles of fear, a nation where every child dares to dream!

The campaign ‘Bharat Yatra’ is a preventive intervention on these issues which is conceptualized as a nation-wide physical march to launch on September 11, 2017 and cover 11,000 kms across and culminate in Delhi on October 15, 2017.

Vivek Anand Oberoi says, “It takes a great deal of dedication and courage to bring such a massive change in the society. I strongly feel we all should come forward and support the causes of child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, assault and trafficking. I’m really grateful to Kailash Satyarthi for inviting me and giving me the opportunity to be part of this noble cause.”

As a guest speaker, Vivek will highlight several issues related to children and launch the website for Bharat Yatra.