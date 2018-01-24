Volcano eruptions creates trouble, 60,000 evacuated in Philippines

More than 60,000 people have left their homes fearing potent explosions from the Volcano Mayon that is located in eastern Philippines and active over the last 10 days has spewed fresh lava and ash in two new eruptions.

Mayon, located in Albay 325 km southeast of Manila, erupted first at 6 am expelling rivers of lava along with a column of gas and ash three kilometers high, the media reported.

The eruption, four hours later, was followed by a second one of similar magnitude accompanied by strong thunder, said Winchelle Sevilla of Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Sevilla warned of the risk of more powerful eruptions.

Following the frequency of eruptions increasing since January 22, authorities raised the alert level from three to four and extended the exclusion zone to a radius of eight kilometers from the crater. A total of 60,821 people who resided in the danger zone were evacuated and relocated to 30 shelters in the region, according to data provided by Albay’s Office of Civil Defence.