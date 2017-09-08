Volkswagen launches 4 limited edition models in India| SEE PICS

The famous car company Volkswagen celebrates its completion of a decade of existence in India and on this special occasion it introduced four limited edition models in the Indian market namely Vento ALLSTAR, Polo Anniversary Edition, Polo GT Sport and Ameo Anniversary Edition.

Priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Volkswagen Polo Anniversary edition is based on the Comfortline trim that already comes with features like a multi-function display, infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, dual-beam headlamps, front fog lamps, a rear defogger and wiper, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Besides that, the limited edition receives new 15-inch dual-tone ‘Razor’ alloy wheels, black seat covers and graphics over the lower door panels.

The Anniversary Edition Ameo is also based on the Comfortline trim that also offers cruise control, ESP and hill-hold control. Its limited edition has been priced at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets Tosa 15-inch alloy wheels, honeycomb design seat covers, black ORVMs and graphics on lower door panels, bonnet and boot lid.

The Volkswagen Vento ALLSTAR come equipped with Linas alloy wheels, aluminum pedal clusters and suave black and grey interiors, front centre arm-rest with rear AC vents and an ‘ALL STAR’ badge.

The limited edition Polo GT Sport is available in both GT TSI and GT TDI options, and offers 16-inch Portago alloy wheels, seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, premium black upholstery, graphics on lower door panels, black roof and GT spoiler.

The German auto giant has also announced the commencement of Volksfest 2017, a month long carnival for its existing and prospective customers. During this period customers can avail a range of attractive offers, exciting service benefits and assured gifts across all Volkswagen dealerships across the country.