Voting Begins For Parliamentary, Assembly Bypolls in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Polling for the Lok Sabha seats of Alwar and Ajmer in Rajasthan and Uluberia in West Bengal, and bypoll to assembly seat of Mandalgarh in Rajasthan and Noapara in West Bengal has begun.

Over 38 lakh voters would decide the fate of 41 candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Ajmer and Alwar, and the Assembly seat of Mandalgarh.

In a first, EVM machines with photos of candidates on them would be used for polling, which would take place from 8am to 6pm. Eleven candidates in Alwar, 23 in Ajmer and eight candidates in Mandalgarh are in the fray. Bypolls in West Bengal are also being held, with voting in Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency and Noapara assembly seat amid tight security.