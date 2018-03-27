Voting to elect a new Karnataka Assembly on May 12

The Election Commission today declared that voting to elect a new Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15. "It will be a single phase election," Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat told reporters here. He said the date of notification is April 17 and the last date to file nominations is April 24. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 25 and the last day for withdrawal is April 27.…

“It will be a single phase election,” Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat told reporters here.

He said the date of notification is April 17 and the last date to file nominations is April 24. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 25 and the last day for withdrawal is April 27.

He said the model code of conduct came into effect immediately in the state which will also be applicable to the central government. The polling will take place on May 12 and counting will be held three days later on May 15, he said.

Rawat said VVPAT machines, apart from EVMs, will be deployed in Karnataka for the polls. The 224-member Assembly expires on May 28 in the state where the Congress is currently in power, with 122 seats against the BJP’s 43.

Karnataka is one of the eight states where polls were scheduled this year. Elections to three northeastern states were held last month.