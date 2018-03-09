Wadali Brothers bond breaks, Pyarelal Wadali no more

Music industry lost a big gem today as Ustad Pyarelal Wadali, the younger of the famous Wadali Brothers, passed away at the age of 75 in Amritsar at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Amritsar. He was the younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali. Pyarelal Wadali reportedly had a cardiac arrest which led to his death. The Wadali brothers come from a village near Amritsar and are famous for their Punjabi music. They have also lent their voice to various Bollywood…

He was the younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali. Pyarelal Wadali reportedly had a cardiac arrest which led to his death. The Wadali brothers come from a village near Amritsar and are famous for their Punjabi music. They have also lent their voice to various Bollywood songs like Aye Rangrez Mere (Tanu Weds Manu; 2011) and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam; 2011).

The younger of the Wadali Brothers had reportedly suffered a heart attack on Thursday night at around 11 pm after which he was immediately taken to Fortis Hospital, Amritsar.

He came from the fifth generation of singers-cum-musicians. His elder brother Puranchand Wadali, was a wrestler and was also a regular in an akhara for 30 years. Some of Pyarelal’s famous compositions are Tu maane yaa na maane dildara, Sauda ikko jeha and Heer.

This comes as an unfortunate news for Bollywood and the music industry. Earlier this week, veteran actor Shammi, fondly known as Shammi aunty had passed away at the age of 89. She was known for her work in classic Dekh Bhai Dekh.