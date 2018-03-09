Wadali Brothers top songs list | TRIBUTE

The Wadali Brothers – Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali – are Sufi singers and musicians from Guru Ki Wadali in the Amritsar District in Punjab, India.
Ishq Yaar Da Lageya – Mukhtar Sahota , Baljit Wadali , The Wadali Brothers
Tu Mane Ya Na Mane – Wadali Brothers
Rabb Da Dedar – Wadali Brothers
Aaj Hona Deedar Mahi Da – Wadali Brothers
Aa Mil Yaar – Wadali Brothers
Ishqe Da Jaam – Wadali Brothers
Lambi Ho Jaayer Raat – Wadali Brothers
Rangrez (Hey Rangrez Mere Hey) – Wadali Brothers
Dama Dam Mast Qalandar (Shahbaz Qalandar) – Wadali Brothers
Tu Maane Ya Na Maane – Wadali Brothers
Teri Beparwahiya Rabba – Wadali Brothers
Ishq Bada Bedardi – Wadali Brothers
Yaad Piya Ki – Wadali Brothers
Ve Sone Diyan Kangna – Wadali Brothers – Wadali Brothers
Kaisa Jadu Paya E – Wadali Brothers
Dama Dum Mast Kalandar – Wadali Brothers
Bulleya Ki Jaana Main Kaun – Wadali Brothers
Terian Beparwahiya Rabba – Wadali Brothers
Bas Karjee Hun Bas Karjee – Wadali Brothers