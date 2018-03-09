Wadali Brothers top songs list | TRIBUTE

The Wadali Brothers – Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali – are Sufi singers and musicians from Guru Ki Wadali in the Amritsar District in Punjab, India. Ishq Yaar Da Lageya - Mukhtar Sahota , Baljit Wadali , The Wadali Brothers Tu Mane Ya Na Mane - Wadali Brothers Rabb Da Dedar - Wadali Brothers Aaj Hona Deedar Mahi Da - Wadali Brothers Aa Mil Yaar - Wadali Brothers Ishqe Da Jaam - Wadali Brothers Lambi Ho Jaayer Raat - Wadali…

The Wadali Brothers – Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali – are Sufi singers and musicians from Guru Ki Wadali in the Amritsar District in Punjab, India.

Ishq Yaar Da Lageya – Mukhtar Sahota , Baljit Wadali , The Wadali Brothers

Tu Mane Ya Na Mane – Wadali Brothers

Rabb Da Dedar – Wadali Brothers

Aaj Hona Deedar Mahi Da – Wadali Brothers

Aa Mil Yaar – Wadali Brothers

Ishqe Da Jaam – Wadali Brothers

Lambi Ho Jaayer Raat – Wadali Brothers

Rangrez (Hey Rangrez Mere Hey) – Wadali Brothers

Dama Dam Mast Qalandar (Shahbaz Qalandar) – Wadali Brothers

Tu Maane Ya Na Maane – Wadali Brothers

Teri Beparwahiya Rabba – Wadali Brothers

Ishq Bada Bedardi – Wadali Brothers

Yaad Piya Ki – Wadali Brothers

Ve Sone Diyan Kangna – Wadali Brothers – Wadali Brothers

Kaisa Jadu Paya E – Wadali Brothers

Dama Dum Mast Kalandar – Wadali Brothers

Bulleya Ki Jaana Main Kaun – Wadali Brothers

Terian Beparwahiya Rabba – Wadali Brothers

Bas Karjee Hun Bas Karjee – Wadali Brothers