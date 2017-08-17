Walnuts keep hunger at bay!

According to the information given by the researchers, walnuts offer several health benefits and also help in keeping hunger at bay. It is also known for its weight management properties and fights many harmful diseases like cancer, improve heart health, boost brain health and are also beneficial for diabetics.

A member of the tree-nut family, walnuts provide more than 100 percent of the daily recommended value of plant-based omega-3 fats, along with high amounts of copper, manganese, molybdenum, and biotin.

Looks like things just got nuttier, since a study has one-upped all these properties by saying that walnuts can also reduce hunger!

According to researchers, walnuts are also thought to discourage overeating by promoting feelings of fullness.

Study’s first author Olivia M Farr from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said that people often report feeling fuller after eating walnuts, but it was pretty surprising to see evidence of activity changing in the brain related to food cues, and by extension what people were eating and how hungry they feel.