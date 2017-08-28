Want to buy iPhone 7 for less than Rs 40,000? Click to know!

Good news for all those who have a craze for owing an iPhone but cannot afford to spend a high amount of money but now all those who are planning to buy an iPhone then here are some offers available in the market to buy one. Paytm is offering cash back on the purchase of iPhone 6, 6s, 7 and 7 plus.

Here’s the list:-

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7, 128GB version is available at a cashback of Rs 11,000 and hence give away price would be Rs 47,393. The phone is listed on Paytm with a price tag of Rs 58,393. The 32GB iPhone 7 will be available at an attractive price of Rs 39,099 after a cashback of Rs 9,100.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

The users can get a cashback of Rs 11,500 on the 128GB version of iphone 7 Plus and avail the device at a price tag of Rs 59,169. Moreover, the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB is available with a cashback of Rs 11,000. The smartphone will be available at Rs 51,799.

Apple iPhone 6S

If the budget is stopping you from buying the above, iPhone 6s is available at a cashback of Rs 7,000. After the cashback, the users can get the Apple iPhone 6S 32GB variant at Rs 32,349.

Apple iPhone 6

If you want an iPhone under Rs 25,000 then Paytm is offering a cashback of Rs 6,000 on Apple iPhone 6. The 32GB variant of Apple iPhone 6 can be purchased at Rs 21,285 after the cashback.

If you want an Android smartphone then Paytm is offering a cashback of Rs 9,999 on Google Pixel smartphone. The 32GB variant of Google Pixel is listed at Rs 44,000 which can be purchased at Rs 34,001.