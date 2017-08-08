Want to get rid of pimples? Here’s something for you!

Pimples are like our relatives, we don’t really like them but we have to bear them. Pimples are the most annoying and irritating thing on your face and it also restricts the beauty of your face. All of us want our skin to be pimple free while most of the people suffer from pimple outbreak due to hormonal changes, stress and lifestyle changes.

It will not be wrong to say that both men and women nowadays are ready to undergo any medical treatment in order to get rid of pimples. But they are unknown of the fact that medicines or medical treatment can only be temporary solution for it and also damages the skin in return. Well, no worries as there are many natural remedies to follow on a daily basis in order to get rid of pimples.

Few remedies to get pimple free skin:-

1. Drink water- First and foremost make sure that your drink lots of water as it helps the body to flush out harmful toxins thereby purifying your skin. A noticeable change will occur in your skin after you increase the intake of water on a daily basis as your skin will be radiant and pimple free.

2. Avoid stress- Try and keep your mind & body relaxed mentally and physically because high level of stress will lead to the increased production of sebum which results in pimples breakout. Therefore, indulge your mind in peaceful things like practicing yoga, reading books etc.

3. Wash your face twice- Use a face wash that suits your skin type and wash your face twice on a daily basis that is before going to bed and after waking up in the morning. Doing so will reduce the pimples on your face slowly and will also restrict acne outbreak.

By:- Prishita Rathi