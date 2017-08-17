Want to improve your memory power? Here are six better ways to do so!

Our brain acts as an epicenter which controls all the complex body functions and to carry on these complex functions our brain derives various nutrients like glucose and fats from our foods and feeds the neurons. It does functions like handling stress, carry out simple daily tasks and maintain your memory.

Improving your memory depends on how you use your brain and it has nothing to do with taking medicines in order to improve your learning power. While there are certain researches that drinking alcohol might improve your memory but alcohol is not one of the healthy advices for your body.

So here are some natural ways to boast your efficiency:

1. Avocados: Avocados contain Vitamin K, folate which helps to improve cognitive functions like concentration and memory. They also contain one of the healthiest types of fats known as the monounsaturated fats. Brain is made up of at least 60 % of fat and deficiency in fats may lead to severe disease like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

2. Beetroot: Beetroots helps to improve blood flow in every part of the body including brain as it contains natural nitrates.

3. Egg yolks: Egg yolks contain ‘choline’ which helps to improve memory and is one of the best foods for the brain.

4. Turmeric: As this spice contains a dose of antioxidants so it helps to improve your brain’s oxygen intake which keeps you alert and recall the information.

5. Nuts and seeds: They are rich in Vitamin E which prevents memory loss and thus it helps to keep your memory sharp.

6. Berries: Berries help to tackle age related memory loss by flushing out all the toxins at regular intervals of time.

By:- Prishita Rathi