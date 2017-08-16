Wanted to discuss in every house the topic of open defecation: Akshay

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who was recently seen in the movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, said that he wanted to discuss the topic of open defecation in every household and that this movie was not just a film but a craze for him.

The actor took to share a video on his Twitter account talking about open defecation and the movie and captioned the video as, “Happiness is having a vision and watching it slowly turning into reality, though still a long way to go. This Direct Dil Se is dedicated to you all.”

In the over two minutes long video, Akshay said: “You would know that for me ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ is not just a film but a craze that had become in the past one year that I wanted to discuss in every household the topic of open defecation even if the film didn’t work.”

“Today you have showered a lot of love to this film that it is working at the box-office but it is also doing a huge thing that it is help in eradicating the old traditions of going for open defecation.”